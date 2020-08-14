Fantasy Football 2020: Wide Receiver Busts to Avoid

Butch Dill/Associated Press

In the world of fantasy football, running backs are typically kings. They are the centerpieces around which playoff-caliber fantasy squads are usually built. However, wide receivers are a big piece of the puzzle—especially in points-per-reception (PPR) leagues—and can provide some of the best values in fantasy.

When a receiver busts, though, they tend to bust hard. A starting running back who is struggling may still see 15-plus touches in a game. A receiver who is struggling might only see 15 catches in an entire month

Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr., for example, only had 15 receptions between Weeks 11 and 14 last season.

Here, we'll examine some wide receivers who could bust out as Beckham did last season. First, though, let's take a look at the latest PPR rankings.

Fantasy Top 50

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

4. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

6. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

8. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

9. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

10. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

11. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

13. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

14. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

15. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

16. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

17. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

18. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

21. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

22. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

23. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

24. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

25. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

26. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

27. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

28. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

29. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

31. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

32. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

33. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

34. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

36. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

37. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

38. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

39. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

40. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

41. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

42. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

43. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

44. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

45. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

46. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

47. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

48. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

49. DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

50. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

One of the biggest risks with wide receivers is the fact that they are dependent on the quarterbacks and offenses they play with. This was the issue with Beckham last season—the Browns finished just 22nd in passing yards—and it makes Stefon Diggs a risky pick in 2020.

The 26-year-old has been a 1,000-yard receiver in each of the past two seasons. However, that production has come with the Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins. Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills this offseason, and he'll now be working with third-year man Josh Allen.

While Allen does have a tremendously powerful arm, he has also struggled with accuracy and decision-making. He completed just 58.8 percent of his passes in 2019, and the Bills ranked 26th in passing yards.

There's a strong chance that Diggs takes a significant step back in 2020.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

Another potential problem with receivers in fantasy is that their production can be hampered by the presence of other potent pass-catchers. While Beckham was the clear go-to target with the New York Giants, he had to share the workload with Jarvis Landry in Cleveland.

Landry finished with 83 reception, 1,174 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton was poised to be a budding fantasy star after finishing 2019 with more than 1,100 yards. However, he now faces the prospect of no longer being the clear top target for the team.

Denver drafted Alabama's Jerry Jeudy in the first round this past April, and he has the potential to be Drew Lock's favorite target early.

Additionally, the Broncos drafted Penn State's K.J. Hamler in the second round, meaning Sutton will be just one of a talented receiver trio. That's a good thing for Lock and the Broncos, but it's bad for fantasy managers who take Sutton early.

Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Managers who bought low on Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd over the last couple of years were rewarded with 1,000-yard seasons. With former LSU star and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow joining the party, managers could be inclined to target Boyd a little higher this season.

However, the 25-year-old faces two big obstacles in fantasy. For one, Cincinnati used the 33rd overall pick in April to take wideout Tee Higgins. Secondly, the Bengals are expected to have a healthy A.J. Green in the lineup this season.

"Within a few weeks, I realized his ankle was as strong as it's ever been," trainer Curtis Winters said of Green's rehab this offseason, per ESPN's Ben Baby.

Green appeared in just nine games over the past two seasons, which made Boyd the No. 1 target for much of that stretch. With Green, Higgins and John Ross in the lineup, Boyd could be Cincinnati's second or even third option this season.