Washington NFL Minority Owners Reportedly Pressuring Dan Snyder to Sell Team

Washington Football Team minority owners are pressuring majority owner Daniel Snyder to sell the team, according to Andrew Beaton and Cara Lombardo of the Wall Street Journal.

Per Beaton and Lombardo, the news comes "amid a growing fight" inside the team. In addition, Beaton and Lombardo reported that Snyder "has no intentions" to sell and has made a "recent legal filing" that implies a minority partner "has attempted to leak defamatory information against him."

The report comes amid an offseason in which more than a dozen women who worked for the team told Will Hobson and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post that they were sexually harassed and subject to verbal abuse by team employees.

Washington also changed its nickname, a racial slur against Indigenous people, after significant public pressure from the team's sponsors, including stadium namesake FedEx.

