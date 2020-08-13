Washington NFL Minority Owners Reportedly Pressuring Dan Snyder to Sell Team

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 13, 2020

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder removes his glasses as he speaks during a news conference with head coach Ron Rivera, at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington Football Team minority owners are pressuring majority owner Daniel Snyder to sell the team, according to Andrew Beaton and Cara Lombardo of the Wall Street Journal

Per Beaton and Lombardo, the news comes "amid a growing fight" inside the team. In addition, Beaton and Lombardo reported that Snyder "has no intentions" to sell and has made a "recent legal filing" that implies a minority partner "has attempted to leak defamatory information against him."

The report comes amid an offseason in which more than a dozen women who worked for the team told Will Hobson and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post that they were sexually harassed and subject to verbal abuse by team employees.

Washington also changed its nickname, a racial slur against Indigenous people, after significant public pressure from the team's sponsors, including stadium namesake FedEx.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mahomes Ready for Six More Seasons with Kelce

    How many more rings can they win together? 🏆

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Ready for Six More Seasons with Kelce

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Terry McLaurin Talks Working Out with OBJ

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Terry McLaurin Talks Working Out with OBJ

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Seahawks CB Caught on Video

    Seattle cut rookie Kemah Siverand after he was caught trying to sneak a female visitor into team's hotel (NFL Network)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Seahawks CB Caught on Video

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Travis Kelce Gets 4-Year, $57M Deal

    Chiefs and star TE agree to 4-year extension worth between $14-15M per year (Rapoport)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Travis Kelce Gets 4-Year, $57M Deal

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report