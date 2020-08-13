Cowboys Rumors: Randy Gregory Still Wanted by DAL After Everson Griffen Contract

Cowboys Rumors: Randy Gregory Still Wanted by DAL After Everson Griffen ContractAugust 13, 2020
Gus Ruelas/Associated Press
The Dallas Cowboys are still hoping to have Randy Gregory on their defensive line, even after they announced Wednesday they signed pass-rusher Everson Griffen.
Per ESPN's Ed Werder, Griffen's addition doesn't impact the Cowboys' desire to keep Gregory "if and when he's reinstated by the NFL."
