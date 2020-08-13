Cowboys Rumors: Randy Gregory Still Wanted by DAL After Everson Griffen Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory during NFL football training camp, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)
Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are still hoping to have Randy Gregory on their defensive line, even after they announced Wednesday they signed pass-rusher Everson Griffen

Per ESPN's Ed Werder, Griffen's addition doesn't impact the Cowboys' desire to keep Gregory "if and when he's reinstated by the NFL."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

