Cowboys Rumors: Randy Gregory Still Wanted by DAL After Everson Griffen Contract

The Dallas Cowboys are still hoping to have Randy Gregory on their defensive line, even after they announced Wednesday they signed pass-rusher Everson Griffen.

Per ESPN's Ed Werder, Griffen's addition doesn't impact the Cowboys' desire to keep Gregory "if and when he's reinstated by the NFL."

