MLB's Biggest Winners and Losers 3 Weeks into 2020 Season

0 of 10

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is rolling right along, as many teams are a third of the way into their 60-game schedules.

As we do every week, it's time to separate the winners from the losers.

Because it hasn't quite been a full week since our last check-in on August 8, we allowed ourselves some leeway with our latest temperature check. Some of our hand-picked storylines are relatively new developments, while others have been building for a while longer.

Let's take a look at 10, with five on either side of the winners/losers spectrum.

Note: Stats and records are current heading into play Thursday.