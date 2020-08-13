NFL Rumors: Buzz on Jadeveon Clowney, Clay Matthews After Everson Griffen's Deal

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly still in the market for a veteran pass-rusher after one of the top ones available came off the market Wednesday.

The Dallas Cowboys and Everson Griffen came to terms on a one-year, $6 million contract, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, leaving the Seahawks to ponder the possibility of signing Clay Matthews or Jadeveon Clowney, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Rapoport noted the Seahawks have shown interest in Matthews and pointed to the likelihood that it won't take big money in order to land the former Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams linebacker.

Meanwhile, Clowney spent last season with the Seahawks, and Rapoport reported that neither side has completely shut the door on a reunion. Clowney has been the best available free agent for most of the offseason.

Seattle acquired Clowney from the Houston Texans in a trade last offseason. He went on to make a fairly sizable impact for the Seahawks even though his numbers dropped compared to what he did in his last few years in Houston.

Clowney finished with 31 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown last season in 13 games, including 11 starts.

A core muscle injury was the main culprit for Clowney missing time and not being as effective as he was during his three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 2016 to '18. During that run in Houston, Clowney averaged 53 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and eight sacks per season.

The Seahawks allowed Clowney to test free agency after failing to come to terms on a contract, but Seattle has yet to sign anyone to replace him, and Clowney has yet to land anywhere else.

Injury concerns may be part of the reason why Clowney is still available, as travel restrictions created by the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult for teams to have their doctors examine him for much of the offseason.

The Seahawks have a better understanding of Clowney's health than any other team, and that could make it more likely that they would sign him than any other team.

Matthews is much older than the 27-year-old Clowney at 34, but he would likely be much cheaper and may be willing to accept a one-year deal.

While Matthews was once one of the NFL's premier pass-rushers, with double-digit sacks in three of five seasons from 2010 to '14 in Green Bay, injuries took a toll and resulted in him averaging under six sacks per season from 2015 to '18.

Matthews and the Packers parted ways after the 2018 season, which led to him signing a two-year deal with the Rams. Matthews missed three games across two seasons with a broken jaw, but he was more effective than he had been in years when healthy with 37 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Rams released Matthews in a cost-cutting move, but he could prove to be a steal for the Seahawks if the price is right.

Even with Clowney, the Seahawks were just 24th in the NFL in sacks last season. Rasheem Green, who led the team with four sacks, is set to return, but No. 2 sack artist Quinton Jefferson signed with the Buffalo Bills after recording 3.5 sacks last season.

The Seahawks did sign Bruce Irvin after he recorded 8.5 sacks with the Carolina Panthers last season, but he is more of a specialist, and Seattle would undoubtedly benefit from more help on the outside.