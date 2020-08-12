Pacman Jones Lights Joe Haden Steelers Jerseys on Fire in Instagram Video

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo,Â Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam
David Richard/Associated Press

Today in extremely normal news: Former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones decided to set some signed Joe Haden jerseys on fire.  

The whole ordeal took place Wednesday on Instagram and is apparently part of one large miscommunication.

"I'm not the one to f--k with @joehaden23 p---y .... f--k wrong with people," Jones wrote in an Instagram caption of a video of him burning the jerseys, apparently believing Haden had them sent to his house for some reason.

Sarah Haden, Joe's wife, commented on Jones' post, calling him "very classy" and denying it was a troll job by her husband.

"You obviously don't know his character. He would NEVER send this," the comment read.

The whole video was rather bizarre. Jones, who has not played football since 2018, apparently believed Haden or someone related to the Steelers sent him the jerseys as some elaborate prank—despite there being no history or rivalry between the two.

"I'ma show y'all how gangsta I am. Whoever sent these f--kass Haden Pittsburgh jerseys, all these b---hes about to get fired up," Jones said. 

He then proceeded to light every last one of the jerseys on fire. For some reason.

A little suggestion: Next time someone sends some signed jerseys to your house, maybe just...auction them off or donate them? Just a thought. 

