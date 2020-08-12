NFL's COVID-19 Positive Test Rate Among All Players, Staff at 0.46 Percent

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The NFL released its latest COVID-19 testing numbers Wednesday, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

Among 109,075 tests of NFL players, coaches and staff members, only .46 tested positive. Among only players, .81 percent have tested positive.

The initial intake process involved 9,983 tests, per Seifert, with 1.7 percent overall and 1.9 percent of players testing positive.

The news comes amid word that the NFLPA and NFL have agreed to stretch daily testing through Sept. 5, five days before the season is slated to begin with the Houston Texans visiting the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

"We will continue to monitor positivity rates within each club and relevant information from each team community to inform our assessment of testing frequency ahead of the regular season," the NFLPA wrote in a tweet announcing the move.

The NFL planned to move to testing every other day if positive results stayed under 5 percent through the first two weeks of training camp, but it has since backtracked, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. A letter from the NFL to all 32 teams read as follows, per Alper:

"Although the rate of positive tests for all player and Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel across the league during this period is below 1 percent (and no individual club rate is greater than 2 percent) the parties, following consultation with their respective medical experts, have elected to continue to require daily testing of all players and Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel until further notice."

NFL training camps are in full swing across the country, although the preseason is far different from previous years.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There are no preseason games in 2020, and training camps consist of gradual ramp-up periods of physical activity to acclimate players to live action amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced offseason workouts to be held in a virtual setting this year.

Full-contact practices may be held beginning Monday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.