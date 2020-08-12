49ers Rumors: Ex-Rams, Cowboys WR Tavon Austin to Visit for Workout

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Looking for additional depth at wide receiver, the San Francisco 49ers will reportedly work out Tavon Austin.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the 49ers are bringing Austin in "with hopes to sign him," and a deal could materialize "if all works out."

The 49ers are thin at wide receiver as they prepare for the start of contact practices during training camp on Aug. 17.

Deebo Samuel suffered a broken foot during a throwing session in June. The team hasn't set a return timetable for the second-year wideout, but NBC Sports' Peter King reported he could be out until October.

Travis Benjamin, who signed a one-year deal with San Francisco in March, opted out of playing in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Richie James, the team's primary return man on special teams, is expected to miss two months after breaking his wrist while training in June.

Austin spent the past two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. The 30-year-old was a first-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams in the 2013 NFL draft. He recorded 13 receptions, 177 yards and one touchdown in 14 appearances in 2019.