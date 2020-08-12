Todd McShay 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields Headline Top 5

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2020

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, left, and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields meet after the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Clemson star Trevor Lawrence sits atop the 2021 NFL mock draft for ESPN's Todd McShay released Wednesday.

McShay has Lawrence going first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are set to open the 2020 season with Gardner Minshew II at quarterback. Ohio State star Justin Fields was off the board at No. 4 to another QB-needy team, the Carolina Panthers.

Here's the entirety of McShay's top five:

  • 1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
  • 2. Washington Football Team: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
  • 3. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
  • 4. Carolina Panthers: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
  • 5. Miami Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Along with the reveal of his mock draft, McShay went on Get Up! to explain how the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic will make evaluating players for upcoming draft difficult.

                                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Every Team's Most Likely Player to Be Traded

    NFL players who have the best chance of being traded before the season starts 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Team's Most Likely Player to Be Traded

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    ESPN Wanted McVay for MNF

    ESPN spoke to Sean McVay about leaving coaching to be an analyst on MNF, but Rams HC didn't take the job (NY Post)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    ESPN Wanted McVay for MNF

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Best of 'Hard Knocks' Ep. 1 🔥

    😮 Aaron Donald is still huge 😢 Joey Bosa gets emotional 📺 Catch up on the best of Ep. 1, streaming now on HBO Max

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best of 'Hard Knocks' Ep. 1 🔥

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    From court to concrete. We win together. Support The Social Change Fund with our new collection 🛒

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    B/R EMBRACE
    via B/R EMBRACE