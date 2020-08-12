Todd McShay 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields Headline Top 5

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Clemson star Trevor Lawrence sits atop the 2021 NFL mock draft for ESPN's Todd McShay released Wednesday.

McShay has Lawrence going first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are set to open the 2020 season with Gardner Minshew II at quarterback. Ohio State star Justin Fields was off the board at No. 4 to another QB-needy team, the Carolina Panthers.

Here's the entirety of McShay's top five:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. Washington Football Team: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

3. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

4. Carolina Panthers: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

5. Miami Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Along with the reveal of his mock draft, McShay went on Get Up! to explain how the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic will make evaluating players for upcoming draft difficult.

