Logan Ryan and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

0 of 4

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Just this week, it was reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Logan Ryan, who is one of the most accomplished 20-something-year-old free agents in the NFL, is selling himself to teams as a safety rather than a cornerback.

And now, the longtime corner will actually have a chance to give interested organizations a firsthand look at his skill set for the safety position.

That's because the NFL has also lifted its COVID-19-based prohibition on tryouts at team facilities, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who shared a league memo detailing the change as well as restrictions that will remain in place regarding testing and numbers.

That development could result in action for Ryan, but he's not the only well-known veteran loitering on the market way later than expected in this odd offseason.

Here are five lingering free agents who should find homes ASAP.