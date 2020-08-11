Deion Sanders Leaves NFL Network After Contract Expires

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2020

Deion Sanders on the set of Thursday Night Football following an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The Eagles won 28-23. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Deion Sanders will leave NFL Network after a contract dispute between the two sides, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

The Hall of Famer had been an analyst for the network since 2006, but he will move on after his contract expired this year. NFL Network reportedly asked Sanders to take a pay cut after also canceling his show, 21 & Prime.

"Deion has been one of the key figures responsible for the growth of the NFL Network," NFL Vice President of Communications Alex Riethmiller said in a statement. "We thank him for his work and wish him the best in the future."

Though his next step is unknown, Sanders told The Dan Patrick Show in January he was "going to be a head coach in college football next year."

He was reportedly a candidate for the job at Florida State, his alma mater, but the school instead hired Mike Norvell.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Buy or Sell Training Camp Buzz? 👂

    The verdict on early headlines coming out of NFL camps

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Buy or Sell Training Camp Buzz? 👂

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    How Dolphins Failed Minkah

    Minkah Fitzpatrick explains to @TyDunne exactly what went wrong in Miami and why it's all clicking in Pittsburgh 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How Dolphins Failed Minkah

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Nick Chubb: Losing Rushing Title to Derrick Henry Serves as Motivation

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Nick Chubb: Losing Rushing Title to Derrick Henry Serves as Motivation

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Kamara Talks Future Saints Contract, Playing with Torn Knee Injury in 2019

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kamara Talks Future Saints Contract, Playing with Torn Knee Injury in 2019

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report