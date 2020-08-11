Alvin Kamara Talks Future Saints Contract, Playing with Torn Knee Injury in 2019

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

There was apparently a very good reason why New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara finished with a career-low 1,330 yards from scrimmage in 2019..

The three-time Pro Bowler explained how he "basically tore [his] knee" in New Orleans' Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, per ESPN's Mike Triplett:



"[In the past], I normally wouldn't even think twice about being able to break a tackle or bounce it outside or turn a 2-yard gain into 10. But last year was a lot of just, 'Get what I can get and go down and don't do too much because I could possibly hurt my knee more or it's too painful to even think about making another move.

"So it was a lot of -- I wouldn't say 'uncharacteristic' because obviously I was injured. But it wasn't what I would like to put on film."

Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report shared a clip of the play in which Kamara suffered the injury:

In March, Kamara alluded to a leg injury he was dealing with last season:

Kamara is approaching the final year of his rookie deal with the Saints, so a return to form in 2020 could result in a big payday. For the time being, he isn't pressing the matter.

"It'll happen when it happens," Kamara said. "Me and my agent talked briefly about it, and I told him, 'Don't tell me anything about a contract until it's like something where it's happening or there's something I need to know.'"

