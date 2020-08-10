Ranking Which New NFL Head Coaches Are Best Positioned to Succeed This Fall

0 of 5

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

A head coach taking over a new franchise is difficult under normal circumstances. With everything going on right now, ranging from pandemic precautions to shortened preparation time, the task could be nearly impossible in 2020.

Five franchises—the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Football Team—feature newly appointed head coaches, and they're not all working from the same starting point, though the deck may be stacked against all five.



Rhule has the least amount of NFL experience among the group, but he succinctly described to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer the issues each new coach faces thanks to a truncated practice schedule without the benefit of rookie camps, organized team activities or minicamps:

"The hard things, you can identify them right away. We go out to the practice field and things as simple as, 'Hey, here's how we want to warm up.'; 'Hey, here's where I want you guys to stand'; 'Here's how we do this drill.' We're going through all that now—six weeks before the first game. That's crazy. Those are things normally we would've done in May, and by now we'd have a really good feel for how we'd use our players, because we'd have worked with them.

"We're sitting here in August and I still haven't a full-sheet drill with anybody on our defense or offense yet. That part is gonna be hard. Evaluating your roster, not just on who makes your roster but how to use them is gonna be really hard. That part's legitimately a challenge."

Even so, each coach's experience level, support staff and levels of roster construction differ, which means two of the five are in a better position to put together a winning season this fall.