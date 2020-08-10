NHL Announces 0 Positive COVID-19 Tests Ahead of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The NHL announced no players or staff tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 2-8, its fourth straight week without any new positive results.

The league has not had a positive test since the July 13-17 testing period, which was during the training camp period of its return to play. No players have tested positive since the NHL entered its two hub cities, where players are sequestered from the general public.

By all accounts, every league that has put together a so-called bubble has found success. The NBA and WNBA have not had a player test positive for COVID-19 since entering their respective bubbles, and the MLS held its MLS Is Back tournament successfully after FC Dallas and Nashville SC withdrew from the event following outbreaks. The MLS avoided positive tests once play got underway. Likewise, the NWSL successfully held the Challenge Cup in Utah with only the Orlando Pride dropping out as a result of an outbreak ahead of the tournament.

Major League Baseball, which does not have a bubble format, has had several outbreaks that's threatened its season. The St. Louis Cardinals have been limited to just five games in 2020 after the club had an outbreak.

The NHL held a 24-team playoff system after ending its regular season, with qualifying games taking place over the last two weeks. The standard 16-team playoff is set to begin this week.