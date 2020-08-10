2020 Hockey HOF Induction Featuring Hossa, Iginla Postponed amid COVID-19

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced Monday it will postpone its induction ceremony for the 2020 class, via Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star.

The star-studded group, which features Jarome Iginla and Marian Hossa, was initially scheduled to be inducted Nov. 16, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes.

A new date won't be determined until late October, but the "most likely" scenario is to postpone until November 2021, Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald said.

In that case, the 2020 induction could be combined with the class of 2021.

The board ruled out holding a virtual ceremony "since the magic of the induction from the Honoured Members' perspective is experiencing several days of close interaction with family, friends, former teammates and fans," McDonald said.

Nearly all sports have been forced to adjust their schedules because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Hall of Fame ceremonies have followed suit.

The Basketball Hall of Fame was poised to enshrine a class that features Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett in a ceremony Aug. 29, but that will be moved to the spring of 2021.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame also adjusted its schedule, pushing back its 2020 event from Aug. 8 to August 2021.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Both organizations announced separate ceremonies from the 2021 class.

The Hockey Hall of Fame still must formulate its plans but will eventually honor six new members. Hossa, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks, and Iginla, a longtime Calgary Flames star with 1,300 career points, are the biggest names in the class. Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre and Doug Wilson join them in the Player category.

Ken Holland will also be inducted in the Builder category.