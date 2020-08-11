Report: Astros' Alex Cintron Suspended 20 Games, Ramon Laureano Gets 6-Game Ban

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano reportedly has been suspended six games by MLB after his role in Sunday's brawl with the Houston Astros, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser.

Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron was suspended 20 games for the interaction, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The situation came in the seventh inning of Sunday's AL West matchup after Laureano was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game and the third time in a three-game series.

After exchanging words with Cintron, he charged the dugout in an event that caused both benches to clear:

Athletics manager Bob Melvin indicated Cintron's words were the cause of the fight.

"Ramon's not going over there for no reason," Melvin said after the game, per Janie McAuley of the Associated Press. "I think the league will know who that is and that person will get suspended. Hopefully that's the case. Nowadays without fans in the stands and mics everywhere my guess is they know who it is."

The discipline clearly indicates MLB saw Cintron as more at fault.

Laureano began his career in the Astros organization until he was traded in 2017.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 26-year-old made his major league debut in 2018 and became a full-time player last season, hitting .288 with 24 home runs and 13 stolen bases. He was off to a strong start to the 2020 campaign with a .263 average and .405 on-base percentage, adding three home runs and 10 RBI in 17 games.

Oakland will likely use Mark Canha in center field until Laureano returns, with Chad Pinder potentially getting more playing time.

This suspension also represents the second player punished this season for a confrontation with the Astros following Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly, who was suspended eight games for throwing at Alex Bregman and instigating a fight between the two teams.

Houston was found to have used technology to steal signs from opposing teams, as well as signaling pitches to players on the field, although no players were disciplined by MLB.