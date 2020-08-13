Dark-Horse Destinations for NFL's Top 2021 Free Agents

0 of 10

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Jason Witten to the Las Vegas Raiders? Philip Rivers to the Indianapolis Colts?

In honor of the upcoming Aug. 28 release of Bill & Ted Face the Music, "No way!"

Yes way.

These mind-bending moves and much more occurred this offseason. Something similar will happen next year. It always does.

No one should be close-minded about where some of the biggest free agents could sign in 2021. Contract extensions and franchise tags will likely remove some of them from the market, but for now, let your imagination run wild.

Free agency could look far different next offseason since the current salary-cap number, $198.2 million, could shrink to $175 million based on revenue this fall. At that number, 14 teams would already be in the red without taking any rollover cap into consideration, per Spotrac.

Certain organizations will have tough decisions to make, and only a handful may have the financial flexibility to pursue top free agents—the following of which were determined based on a combination of age, positional value and production potential.