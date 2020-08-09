Mike Daniels Reportedly Visiting with Bengals; 'Expected' to Sign Contract

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Free-agent defensive tackle Mike Daniels is reportedly visiting the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter added the veteran is "expected" to sign a deal if the trip goes well.

Daniels spent last season with the Detroit Lions, but he was limited to just nine games while dealing with foot and arm injuries. He is best known for his seven years with the Green Bay Packers, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2017.

In his first six years in the NFL, Daniels missed just two of 96 regular-season games while totaling 27 sacks as an interior defensive lineman. He started every game he played from 2014 to 2017.

Injuries started being a problem in 2018, and he's missed 13 games in the past two seasons.

Despite the issues, he said in January that he was healthy.

"I feel good," Daniels said, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "So I'm excited to get things rolling, see what happens."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It would be worth the risk for Cincinnati, which needs help defensively after ranking 29th in yards allowed in 2019. Adding to the defensive line became an even bigger priority after Josh Tupou opted out of the 2020 season.

Even after the Bengals added D.J. Reader this offseason, Daniels could see significant playing time if he does join the team.