Mike Daniels Reportedly Visiting with Bengals; 'Expected' to Sign Contract

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2020

Detroit Lions defensive end Mike Daniels (96) plays against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Free-agent defensive tackle Mike Daniels is reportedly visiting the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter added the veteran is "expected" to sign a deal if the trip goes well.

Daniels spent last season with the Detroit Lions, but he was limited to just nine games while dealing with foot and arm injuries. He is best known for his seven years with the Green Bay Packers, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2017.

In his first six years in the NFL, Daniels missed just two of 96 regular-season games while totaling 27 sacks as an interior defensive lineman. He started every game he played from 2014 to 2017.

Injuries started being a problem in 2018, and he's missed 13 games in the past two seasons.

Despite the issues, he said in January that he was healthy.

"I feel good," Daniels said, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "So I'm excited to get things rolling, see what happens."

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

It would be worth the risk for Cincinnati, which needs help defensively after ranking 29th in yards allowed in 2019. Adding to the defensive line became an even bigger priority after Josh Tupou opted out of the 2020 season.

Even after the Bengals added D.J. Reader this offseason, Daniels could see significant playing time if he does join the team.

Related

    NFL Refs Unveil Safety Protections, Opt-Out Program

    Officials to receive $30K stipend, guaranteed job in 2021 if they opt out this season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Refs Unveil Safety Protections, Opt-Out Program

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    D.J. Reader Still Has a Chip on His Shoulder

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    D.J. Reader Still Has a Chip on His Shoulder

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    NFL Teams Ready to Take a Huge Leap in 2020

    Which squads can make the big jump this year?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Teams Ready to Take a Huge Leap in 2020

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Favre: Brady May Be Most Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions

    'He's gotta be saying, 'How am I going to get the chemistry I'm wanting to have with the guys?'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Favre: Brady May Be Most Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report