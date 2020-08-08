Ex-MLB Player Cody Decker Says Anti-Semitism Rampant in Baseball

Lenny Ignelzi/Associated Press

Former MLB player Cody Decker told TMZ Sports that anti-semitism is rampant in baseball after Oakland Athletics bench coach Ryan Christenson apologized for a gesture he made during a game that resembled a Nazi salute, adding that "the amount of Nazis jokes I've dealt with throughout my entire career is pretty staggering."

"It's a very, very, very Christian sport, and not all of the players that are very, very Christian are the brightest of Christians," Decker said. "That's not knocking Christianity by any stretch of the imagination, I'm just telling you what I've dealt with throughout my career by being called multiple Jewish slurs by fans, by teammates."

