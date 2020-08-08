Ex-MLB Player Cody Decker Says Anti-Semitism Rampant in Baseball

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2020

San Diego Padres first baseman Cody Decker fields a hard hit ball during infield practice prior to a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
Lenny Ignelzi/Associated Press

Former MLB player Cody Decker told TMZ Sports that anti-semitism is rampant in baseball after Oakland Athletics bench coach Ryan Christenson apologized for a gesture he made during a game that resembled a Nazi salute, adding that "the amount of Nazis jokes I've dealt with throughout my entire career is pretty staggering."

"It's a very, very, very Christian sport, and not all of the players that are very, very Christian are the brightest of Christians," Decker said. "That's not knocking Christianity by any stretch of the imagination, I'm just telling you what I've dealt with throughout my career by being called multiple Jewish slurs by fans, by teammates."

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Biggest Winners and Losers of Week 2 📈📉

    Who shined and who stumbled in MLB's second week?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Biggest Winners and Losers of Week 2 📈📉

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Cubs-Cards Series Postponed

    Entire Chicago-St. Louis weekend series postponed after two Cardinals players and one staff member test positive for COVID-19

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cubs-Cards Series Postponed

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Top 50 Prospect Rankings: Middle Infielders

    Counting down the best future SS and 2Bs

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Top 50 Prospect Rankings: Middle Infielders

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Charges Filed in Skaggs’ Death

    Former Angels employee Eric Kay charged with fentanyl distribution in connection to Tyler Skaggs’ death (LA Times)

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Charges Filed in Skaggs’ Death

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report