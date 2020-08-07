Derrius Guice Released by Washington NFL Team After Domestic Violence Arrest

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice has been arrested on domestic violence charges, including one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property.

The team released Guice shortly after news of the arrest was reported:

Per Sam Fortier, Nicki Jhabvala and Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, Guice reported to the Loudoun Adult Detention Center, which is located in Leesburg, Virginia, at around 5 p.m. ET on Friday. He did not attend Washington's Friday training camp practice.

Guice's attorney, Peter D. Greenspun, declined comment to the Washington Post after leaving the detention center.

