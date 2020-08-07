Brett Favre Says He Empathizes with Donald Trump over COVID-19 Policy

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre said Thursday he discussed policy decisions related to the coronavirus pandemic during a golf outing with President Donald Trump last week.

Favre told Scott Gleeson of USA Today he likened the situation to being an NFL quarterback.

"I told [Trump], 'I cannot imagine the stress you're under with running the country day-to-day.' It's damned if you do and damned if you don't, for the president and quarantining. Someone's always going to get pissed. They'll say open the economy, then the virus spreads and why'd you do that? I know from scrutiny of playing quarterback in the league, it's damned if you do and damned if you don't."

Favre also explained his decision to accept Trump's offer wasn't politically motivated.

"I would have played golf with any president because I respect the office of the United States. It's an honor," he told Gleeson. "If Barack Obama asked to to golf with me, I would have taken the invitation."

The latest numbers from the World Health Organization show over 18.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, with more than 709,000 deaths attributed to the disease as of Friday. The U.S. leads all countries in total cases (over 4.7 million) and deaths (over 157,000).

Meanwhile, Favre told USA Today he would've opted to play if he was still an active player despite the pandemic. A total of 67 players opted out of the 2020 season before Thursday's deadline.

Play is scheduled to kick off Sept. 10 with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans. The preseason was canceled.

Favre, who earned 11 Pro Bowl selections and won a championship with the Green Bay Packers in 1996, last played in 2010. He was inducted in the Hall of Fame as part of its 2016 class.