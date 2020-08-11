2020 NHL Post-Lottery Mock Draft: Who Will Be Selected After Alexis Lafreniere?

0 of 15

The New York Rangers were eliminated from the 2020 NHL playoffs qualifying round, but they received a fine consolation prize with the first overall pick in the draft. They won that selection Monday during Phase 2 of the draft lottery.

Because of the disruption to the NHL schedule by the COVID-19 pandemic, the league held its annual lottery in two phases. The first (on June 26) determined the order of selection for the seven non-playoff clubs, with the top pick awarded to one of the eight clubs eliminated from the qualifying round in the second phase.

The remainder of the order from positions nine to 15 was also determined in Phase 2, and the remaining spots (16 through 31) will be established by the results of the playoffs.

The NHL Central Scouting Bureau's ranking of this year's top prospects included North American players such as left wing Alexis Lafreniere of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Rimouski Oceanic and center Quinton Byfield of the Ontario Hockey League's Sudbury Wolves. Left wing Tim Stuetzle of Mannheim in Germany topped its listing of the best European players.

Where could those prospects land? Here are our post-lottery mock draft selections for the top 15 positions in this year's draft. We've taken into account each prospect's strengths and the roster needs of each club.