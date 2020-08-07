NFL Training Camp Buzz: New-Look Pats Won’t Revolutionize Offense for Cam

3 of 8

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals veterans are already impressed by this year's top pick, Joe Burrow, and how he's handling the pressure of being a franchise savior.

Being a rookie as well as the No. 1 overall pick and immediate face of the franchise don't always coalesce.

Not all young men are ready to step into the NFL and shoulder the responsibility of carrying an entire organization. Even those who are best-prepared will still make mistakes and suffer through down periods as they learn and gain valuable experience.

This doesn't appear to be the case in Cincinnati.

"I think he knows his stuff. He's making the appropriate reads and checks," veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah said of Burrow, per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals official site. "He's going to be one of the boys for sure. He has a certain confidence in himself and you can tell he has the confidence in us to do what we need to do. I like him so far. I like what he brings to the table. That poise that he has. The moxie that he has is nice."

Joe Burrow turns 24 years old later this year and his level of maturity is arguably further along than most after five years playing for two different pipeline programs. Everything came together last season when placed in a NFL-influenced scheme that played to his strengths. His new targets are now seeing what the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is capable of during their initial throwing sessions.

"He can definitely spin it," wide receiver Alex Erickson said. "Arm talent? That stuff? Not going to be an issue."

Physical traits only go so far when it comes to playing the quarterback position. Yes, the Bengals need the right triggerman to take advantage of the team's numerous offensive weapons, but the franchise also needs someone to lead the way and provide something more at the game's most important position.

"(Burrow) is more mature now," said safety Vonn Bell, who was Burrow's teammate at Ohio State. "He was picking on some good brains [in former LSU and current Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady]. It's helped him, his progression and the speed of the game slowed down. His time table in his head… he can progress the field way better. He's got even more swagger to him and I love it."