Devonta Freeman Says Free Agency Has Been 'Kind of Slow' Amid Pandemic

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2020

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. The Falcons won the game 28-22 in overtime. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Free-agent running back Devonta Freeman said his free agency has been "kind of slow" because of the coronavirus pandemic but expects to sign with a team in the near future.

"I have been keeping in contact with teams, through coaches and stuff that I know around the league," Freeman said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "As of now, I'm being patient and waiting for the right opportunity, the right fit, the right scheme. Soon as it comes, hopefully in the next couple of weeks or whenever it may be, I'll be ready to go." 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

