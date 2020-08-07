Devonta Freeman Says Free Agency Has Been 'Kind of Slow' Amid Pandemic

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Free-agent running back Devonta Freeman said his free agency has been "kind of slow" because of the coronavirus pandemic but expects to sign with a team in the near future.

"I have been keeping in contact with teams, through coaches and stuff that I know around the league," Freeman said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "As of now, I'm being patient and waiting for the right opportunity, the right fit, the right scheme. Soon as it comes, hopefully in the next couple of weeks or whenever it may be, I'll be ready to go."

