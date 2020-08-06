PGA Championship 2020 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings from Thursday

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

A bevy of golfers with major titles on their resumes crowd the 2020 PGA Championship first-round leaderboard.

Two-time major winners Martin Kaymer and Zach Johnson were the first players to reach the five-under mark at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka are all putting together solid rounds in the first wave of threesomes at the season's first major.

Tiger Woods could be poised for a surge further up the leaderboard to join those players if he turns in another solid nine holes after making the turn at one under.

PGA Championship Leaderboard

Martin Kaymer (-5)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Zach Johnson (-5)

Scottie Scheffler (-5)

Jason Day (-4)

Xander Schauffele (-4)

Tony Finau (-3)

Bud Cauley (-3)

Brooks Koepka (-3)

Gary Woodland (-3)

Dustin Johnson (-3)

Alexander Noren (-3)

Scott Piercy (-3)

Kevin Kisner (-3)

Leaderboard as of 2:40 p.m. ET. Full leaderboard can be found on PGATour.com.

Kaymer vaulted into a tie for first place with a terrific four-hole run on the front nine.

The 2010 PGA Championship and 2014 U.S. Open winner birdied the first and third holes before making a long eagle putt at No. 4.

The German followed that up by completing a tricky par save at No. 5 to remain in a deadlock with Johnson.

The Iowan took advantage of the final holes on the back nine to catapult to the top of the board. He birdied Nos. 15, 16 and 17 and gained another stroke at No. 3 to land at five under.

Scottie Scheffler has been the surprise of the round so far, as he sits alongside Kaymer and Johnson at five under after a birdie at the seventh hole.

Scheffler, playing in his first PGA Championship, could be the initial leader in the clubhouse since he teed off in one of the opening threesomes.

Day has been one of the most consistent golfers on course, as he has four birdies and 10 pars, unlike what we have seen from Koepka.

The four-time major winner has five birdies, two bogeys and five pars through the first 12 holes of his title defense.

Koepka's playing partner Gary Woodland, who won the 2019 U.S. Open, has been as consistent as Day with three birdies and nine pars.

While some of the big names in the field have steadily climbed up the leaderboard, Woods has held firm around even par.

The 15-time major champion made two birdies in his first four holes and then lost strokes at No. 14 and No. 2. The front nine will be his final stretch of the day.

Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson are among the golfers scheduled to tee off in the afternoon session.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.