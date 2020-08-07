NFL Insiders Highlight Their 5 Biggest Impact Rookies for 2020 Season

0 of 5

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL season will be unique in many ways. Key players are opting out because of risks associated with COVID-19, while others are being asked to adapt to new cities, new coaches and new playbooks.

Even when given a prolonged training camp and preseason to learn and work through, it often takes time for rookies to transition from college to the NFL. Without that, expectations for first-year players should be tempered in 2020.

"We'll see a lot of guys ramp up to playing time," one AFC coach said. "We felt really good about our draft class, but I wouldn't want to tell you any of them is going to produce immediate results."

But in talking to decision-makers around the NFL, rookie running backs and pass-rushers are expected to make the biggest early-season impacts. A running back doesn't have to know the entire playbook to come in and contribute. The same goes for a pass-rusher, who can be unleashed in situational spurts and produce sacks and hurries.

Which rookies do NFL coaches and scouts expect results from in 2020? These five stood out.