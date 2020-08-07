Ranking the Teams That Need Alexis Lafreniere Ahead of Second NHL Draft Lottery

0 of 14

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

The eight winners of the 2020 NHL playoffs qualifying round will advance into the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The eight losers, however, will have a chance at winning Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery. The winner will have the opportunity to select Alexis Lafreniere, ranked this year's top prospect by NHL Central Scouting.

With the NHL schedule upset by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's draft lottery couldn't be held until the final standings were determined by the playoff qualifying round. As a result, the league announced two draft lotteries, with the first held on June 26 and the second slated for Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

An as-yet-undetermined club in the qualifying round won the first lottery, necessitating the second lottery involving the eight teams eliminated from the qualifying round. Each club has a 12.5 percent chance to win that pick.

Lafreniere will be a fine consolation prize for one of those clubs. On June 23, Sportsnet's Emily Sadler described the 18-year-old Rimouski Oceanic left wing as an elite talent. Citing Central Scouting's report, she called him a "complete, NHL-ready player" poised to become "the next elite NHL playmaker."

Which of the clubs in the qualifying round would be the best fit for Lafreniere? The ideal team won't have a logjam at left wing but will have young centermen he can progress with and good balance overall. His entry-level salary would make him an easy fit with tight-budgeted teams.

The following is our ranking of the best destinations for Lafreniere ahead of the second draft lottery. Please note the Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames aren't included as they have already advanced from the qualifying round.