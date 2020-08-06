NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Opt-out Deadline Passes but Won't Be the End

1 of 6

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Several players waited until the eleventh hour to opt out Thursday, the most popular of whom—Rashaan Melvin—was expected to play a key role in the Jacksonville Jaguars secondary in 2020.

The gutted Jags cornerback depth chart could have used Melvin's experience as it embarks on the post-Jalen Ramsey/A.J. Bouye era while likely having to wait for rookie first-round pick CJ Henderson to get his footing.

Melvin's decision will place extra pressure on Henderson as well as returning corners Tre Herndon and D.J. Hayden, both of whom performed relatively well last year but don't have pristine track records.

The Jags have gone through significant change in the last calendar year. This is another blow.

Other Thursday opt-outs include Cleveland Browns reserve guard Malcolm Pridgeon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice-squad journeyman offensive tackle Brad Seaton and Kansas City Chiefs reserve offensive lineman Lucas Niang. Niang might have been a candidate to replace Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who opted out earlier this summer.

Ultimately, 65 players opted out in recent weeks. In addition to Melvin and Duvernay-Tardif, the following players headline that list:

Linebacker Dont'a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and five other members of the New England Patriots

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley

Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman

Buffalo Bills defenders Star Lotulelei and E.J. Gaines

Denver Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Andrew Billings

Chiefs running back Damien Williams

Miami Dolphins receivers Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson

New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce

Kudos to those guys and everybody else who decided to err on the side of caution this year. Onward and upward.

That being said, we might not be entirely done with opt-outs. The NFLPA tweeted Thursday that "players may opt out after the deadline if a close family member gets seriously sick with COVID or if they themselves are newly diagnosed with a high-risk condition."

Considering that the virus itself has yet to be contained in a number of states, those scenarios can't be ruled out. Here's hoping nobody else develops the need to opt out as the season progresses.