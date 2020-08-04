NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Ben Roethlisberger Says Arm 'Feels Great'

0 of 10

The groundwork for an unprecedented NFL season is nearly in place as players prepare to practice for the first time. After weeks of negotiations, the league's owners and NFLPA finally agreed on a few significant differences in roster management, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

16-man practice squads (up to six with no limit on accrued seasons)

Protect up to four practice-squad members each Tuesday

Starting 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 6, unlimited players can return from injured reserve after three weeks

Each of those changes is vitally important to a general manager's approach in constructing a game-day roster, and the initial ripple effects will be felt throughout training camp.

More opportunities will now exist for the lower-tier individuals on the roster. With so few opportunities to impress between the start of actual practice and the regular season, these extra spots could serve as a lifeline.

As such, the continued roster churn seen throughout the league becomes even more important as front offices deals with opt-outs, injuries and typical management.

Furthermore, those squads that already endured players opting out will have their prorated 2020 signing bonuses take off the books for this season, as Pelissero noted.

Currently, multiple NFL franchises, like the Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, are pondering the possibilities of significant roster changes.

Here's a rundown of Tuesday's latest happenings.