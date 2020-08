NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Ben Roethlisberger Says Arm 'Feels Great'

4 of 10

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are contemplating the possibility of adding another wide receiver to play alongside Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, and the organization may be willing to take a chance on one of two talented, albeit troubled, targets.

Head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged to reporters the team's interest in both Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon.

"What I'd say to you is what we always say because it's what we always do and who we are. [General manager John Schneider] is competing at every turn. There's never been a process, unless we just missed it, that we weren't involved with to understand what the chances were of helping our club. He's all over it. He understands what's going on right now, as much as you can. It's a very complex situation. We just need to see where it fits somewhere down the road. That's all I got for you."

On Friday, the NFL suspended Brown without pay for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 campaign, though the suspension could be lengthened due to an ongoing investigation regarding allegations of sexual assaulting a former trainer, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (via Brady Henderson).

Brown's on-field accomplishments are numerous, but Gordon may be a much better fit in Seattle after playing for the Seahawks last season.

The 29-year-old wide receiver played in five games before being indefinitely suspended yet again. ESPN Seattle's John Clayton previously reported the team wants to re-sign Gordon once he's available. He's now going through the process of reinstatement, and the Seahawks are awaiting the league's decision.

"It's not in our hands," Carroll said. "Josh did a really good job with us last year. He fit in really well. He was part of this team by the way we opened and embraced his coming to us but also by the way he adapted. So we are very open to that thought, and we'll see what happens."