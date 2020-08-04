NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Ben Roethlisberger Says Arm 'Feels Great'August 4, 2020
- 16-man practice squads (up to six with no limit on accrued seasons)
- Protect up to four practice-squad members each Tuesday
- Starting 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 6, unlimited players can return from injured reserve after three weeks
The groundwork for an unprecedented NFL season is nearly in place as players prepare to practice for the first time. After weeks of negotiations, the league's owners and NFLPA finally agreed on a few significant differences in roster management, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:
Each of those changes is vitally important to a general manager's approach in constructing a game-day roster, and the initial ripple effects will be felt throughout training camp.
More opportunities will now exist for the lower-tier individuals on the roster. With so few opportunities to impress between the start of actual practice and the regular season, these extra spots could serve as a lifeline.
As such, the continued roster churn seen throughout the league becomes even more important as front offices deals with opt-outs, injuries and typical management.
Furthermore, those squads that already endured players opting out will have their prorated 2020 signing bonuses take off the books for this season, as Pelissero noted.
Currently, multiple NFL franchises, like the Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, are pondering the possibilities of significant roster changes.
Here's a rundown of Tuesday's latest happenings.
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Details Extent of Injury, Current Status
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger bounced back from injuries before, but last season's elbow issues were different.
"There's no real name for it, it's not Tommy John," the 38-year-old signal-caller told reporters. "There are flexor tendons attached to your elbow. I tore three of them (of the five)."
Anytime a significant injury occurs to a quarterback's throwing arm, long-term ramifications are immediately considered, especially when the individual in question is much closer to the end of his career than the beginning.
Despite the severity, Roethlisberger may be better off than the period before last season's injury.
"My arm feels really good. I threw a lot of balls yesterday," he said.
The six-time Pro Bowl gunslinger will remain on a pitch count throughout training camp, but he's already throwing two or three times per week without any fatigue.
"It feels great," the two-time Super Bowl champion added.
Despite his recovery and some lingering uncertainty, Roethlisberger is far from finished. In fact, he said he's at his lightest weight in the last 13 or 14 years. He also expects to play multiple seasons and win multiple Super Bowls to end his career.
"Any competitor will tell you they want to go out on their own terms and it doesn't happen all the time," he said. "I didn't feel I was close to that yet. I'm not saying I have 10 years left in me, but I really feel I have years left in me."
With a healthy Roethlisberger leading the way, the Steelers are title contenders considering their nasty defense and multitude of offensive weapons.
Tom Brady Makes Memorable First Impression as Member of Buccaneers
On Tom Brady's 43rd birthday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received the best gift possible by finally having a true franchise quarterback lead the team onto the practice field.
"[We] still have got to pinch ourselves, the fact that we have him at quarterback and everything that goes along with it," tight end Cameron Brate told reporters. "Everyone here is just super pumped."
Brady already set the tone for the entire organization through his organized workouts with teammates during the pandemic into their first official work together.
"It could seem like a perfect pass, a great ball—everything seems spot on—but if he doesn't feel it's 100 percent crisp, exactly where the ball should be placed, if you weren't efficient at the top of your route, you're going to run it again until you really perfect it," Brate said. "He definitely is meticulous in the way he goes about his business."
The team is working through conditioning sessions with Brady leading light throwing periods, including goal-line, back of the end zone and downfield passing portions, per The Athletic's Greg Auman.
These may only be the first steps but they're important as the new face of the franchise elevates expectations throughout the entire roster.
Apparently, Brady has already done so as the Buccaneers rely on his leadership while transitioning to him playing under center along with the organization's other offensive additions of tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back LeSean McCoy and rookie right tackle Tristan Wirfs.
Alex Smith 'Part of the Conversation' Regarding Washington's Starting QB Spot
When Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt tackled Washington's Alex Smith during a Nov. 18 contest during the 2018 campaign and the quarterback's leg hung in a grotesquely awkward manner, the then-34-year-old's career appeared to be over.
It would only get worse from that point. Smith endured 17 surgeries, infection and nearly lost his right leg. Even with everything, he's continued to battle back in an attempt to revive his career.
Washington head coach Ron Rivera spoke with reporters on Tuesday, and he's not ruling out a miracle comeback from the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback. In fact, Rivera thinks Smith can legitimately be a part of the team's quarterback competition.
“I can envision it, and I said the big thing is if he can do the things that we needed him to do, that he needs to do, to help himself on the football field, he’ll be part of the conversation most definitely. He did some really good things last week. He went through all four workout days, had no residual effect the next morning, which is always important because the next day usually tells, and he comes out and he’s just raring to go. We’ll see how he is this week and we’ll go from there.”
The idea of Smith even returning to the practice field was non-existent a year ago. He continued to work and placed himself in a position where he could make the roster and push second-year signal-caller Dwayne Haskins.
"He's looked good, he really has,” Rivera said. "I'll be honest, I was pleasantly surprised to see how far along he is. It’s been exciting to watch his progression. ... He’s looked really fluid, he really has, and it’s a tribute to who he is, it’s a tribute to his trainers and his doctors that have helped him get to where he is today."
Smith starting again seems like a longshot, but he already overcame so much that there's no reason to doubt him now.
Seattle Seahawks Continue to Monitor Antonio Brown, Josh Gordon Situations
The Seattle Seahawks are contemplating the possibility of adding another wide receiver to play alongside Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, and the organization may be willing to take a chance on one of two talented, albeit troubled, targets.
Head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged to reporters the team's interest in both Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon.
"What I'd say to you is what we always say because it's what we always do and who we are. [General manager John Schneider] is competing at every turn. There's never been a process, unless we just missed it, that we weren't involved with to understand what the chances were of helping our club. He's all over it. He understands what's going on right now, as much as you can. It's a very complex situation. We just need to see where it fits somewhere down the road. That's all I got for you."
On Friday, the NFL suspended Brown without pay for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 campaign, though the suspension could be lengthened due to an ongoing investigation regarding allegations of sexual assaulting a former trainer, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (via Brady Henderson).
Brown's on-field accomplishments are numerous, but Gordon may be a much better fit in Seattle after playing for the Seahawks last season.
The 29-year-old wide receiver played in five games before being indefinitely suspended yet again. ESPN Seattle's John Clayton previously reported the team wants to re-sign Gordon once he's available. He's now going through the process of reinstatement, and the Seahawks are awaiting the league's decision.
"It's not in our hands," Carroll said. "Josh did a really good job with us last year. He fit in really well. He was part of this team by the way we opened and embraced his coming to us but also by the way he adapted. So we are very open to that thought, and we'll see what happens."
Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon Sets Price for Potential Contract Extension
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon wants to get paid and he knows his price.
The Cincinnati Enquirer's Ben Baby reported the two-time 1,100-yard rusher "hopes to receive an extension that places him amongst the top eight highest-paid running backs in the league."
Earlier this offseason, The Athletic's Paul Dehner wrote the organization was "prepared for a holdout" if the two sides couldn't reach a long-term extension.
The 24-year-old running back is entering the final year of his rookie deal and he's been an outstanding performer, who will only help rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. The 2017 second-round pick did report to training camp, but there may be obstacles to getting an extension ironed out in the coming weeks including uncertainty regarding this season's revenue and a potential lowered salary cap next year.
"There are challenges that we will be working through and hopefully we will be able to come to an agreement. Time will tell on that," general manager Duke Tobin said, per Baby. "But it's something we are certainly cognizant of and want to address."
In order for the Bengals to reach Mixon's asking price, the minimum Cincinnati could offer is $7.8 million annually, per Spotrac. The Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey reset the market this offseason when he agreed to a new deal worth $16 million on an annual basis. Mixon's extension, if he receives one, should fall somewhere within that wide range of top-paid backs.
Cleveland Browns DT Andrew Billings Opts out of 2020 Campaign
The Cleveland Browns lacked the power necessary to anchor the middle of last year's defense. Larry Ogunjobi can be an outstanding 1-technique when healthy, but his game is predicated on disrupting backfields more than holding the point of attack.
As such, new general manager Andrew Berry decided to sign the powerhouse Andrew Billings to a one-year, $3.5 million free-agent deal. Billings and Ogunjobi were expected to compete for the starting nose tackle spot, but that will no longer be the case since the team announced the 26-year-old free-agent acquisition chose to opt-out this season.
Last year, the Browns fielded the league's third-worst run defense by allowing five yards per carry. The team needed someone who could gobble up double-teams and allow the linebackers to run freely. That guy is no longer on the roster.
Currently, the Browns still have Ogunjobi, Sheldon Richardson, Eli Ankou, Daniel Ekuale and third-round rookie Jordan Elliott on the roster. But they lack a true run defender. Veteran free-agent options like Damon Harrison, Tim Jernigan or Domata Peko could serve as band-aids this fall.
Miami Dolphins WR Allen Hurns Opts out This Fall
The Miami Dolphins' fourth-leading receiver last season, Allen Hurns, chose to opt out this fall, according to head coach Brian Flores (via a team statement).
Hurns caught 32 passes for 416 yards in his first year with the organization.
The 28-year-old wide receiver's inclusion to the offense would have provided the Dolphins with a robust wide receiver corps considering the level of talent DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Albert Wilson bring to the table. Now, the Dolphins can incorporate younger options to develop alongside this year's fifth overall draft pick, Tua Tagovailoa, once he's in the lineup.
Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant and Gary Jennings Jr. will have a chance to become bigger parts of the offense. Of the three, Ford led the way last season with 23 receptions for 244 yards. Rookies Kirk Merritt and Matt Cole are also on the roster.
The Dolphins are transitioning this offseason with Chan Gaily taking over play-calling duties. As such, the entire group will have a clean slate as they learn the new system.
"Players love playing for [Gailey] because he gives them freedom—a certain amount of freedom, not a whole lot—and he’s a guy that does care about the details but he really cares about the end result, not necessarily how you got there," said quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who played five seasons for Gailey with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, per the South Florida Sun-Sentinel's Omar Kelly.
San Francisco 49ers Looking at Extra EDGE Options
The San Francisco 49ers feature arguably the league's best defensive front, even after trading DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts.
Yet, the organization understands the strength of its front is built upon depth and the ability to come at opposing quarterbacks in waves. This luxury allows defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to vary his coverages and limit blitz packages because the defensive linemen can create pressure without added help.
Even though San Francisco still has Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Dee Ford, Ronald Blair and even Solomon Thomas to work off the edge, the team continues to look at available options and potentially lengthen the unit's rotation.
Former Pro Bowl defensive end Ziggy Ansah visited Tuesday and went through a physical and COVID-19 test, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. No agreement is in place, but Ansah's talent is undeniable. The same can be said of his injury history. The 31-year-old pass-rusher played in 18 of 32 possible games over the last two seasons thanks to shoulder and ankle injuries with a meager 6.5 sacks.
Ansah wasn't the only unsigned edge-defender in the facility.
Dion Jordan also visited, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Like Ansah, Jordan has injury issues, though his involved a bum knee. On top of that, the NFL suspended him for 10 games, which he split over the 2018 and '19 campaigns. In five games with the Oakland Raiders last season, the '13 third overall pick managed two sacks.
Both are low-risk/high-reward options to provide depth and possibly contribute as part of an already talented rotation if either is eventually signed.
DT P.J. Hall Fails Physical, Raiders-Vikings Trade Nixed
The Las Vegas Raiders tried to pull off the ol' "We'll leak information to the media that we plan to release a player" to gain something in value via trade. It almost worked, too.
The Minnesota Vikings agreed to trade a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the Raiders for defensive tackle P.J. Hall. But the Vikings revealed the '18 second-round pick failed his physical, thus negating the agreement.
More than likely, the Raiders will go ahead with their original plan by releasing a defender who started 12 games for them a year ago, unless some other front office wants to take a flier on the 25-year-old interior defender.
While the exact reason behind the failed physical isn't known, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden previously stated Hall showed up to last season's training camp "overweight," per Heavy's Austin Boyd.
Conditioning could be a factor again since Hall didn't miss a game last season due to injury. In fact, he's played in 30 of 32 possible games through his first two seasons. He generated 23 pressures last season and an overall grade of 70.2, according to Pro Football Focus.
Multiple teams—the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals specifically—are still in need of defensive tackle depth, and the former high draft pick may be well worth the risk of a minimal investment.
Buffalo Bills Makes Another Move Along Offensive Interior
In less than a week, the Buffalo Bills lost their starting right guard Jon Feliciano to an injury, signed a replacement in former New York Jets lineman Brian Winters and released a quality utility blocker in Spencer Long.
The Bills announced the decision regarding Long's status on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old blocker signed a three-year, $12.6 million deal with the Bills last offseason after starting 13 games for the Jets during the previous year. However, he didn't earn a starting spot during his only season in Buffalo. Long played in 14 games, but he primarily served as a swing interior option at center and guard if needed.
Those types of players are valuable, just not at the rate Buffalo would have paid Long if the team retained him. The Bills save $2.4 million toward this year's salary cap with his release, per Spotrac.
Long will likely find another home thanks to his versatility, while his previous squad can rely on a combination of Daryl Williams and Evan Boehm to handle backup guard or center duties.