Kliff Kingsbury on His House for NFL Draft: 'Knew I Was Going to Be Super Extra'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2020

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday he purposely went over the top while setting up his house for cameras during the 2020 NFL draft.

Kingsbury's posh setup, which featured a fire pit and large windows overlooking an outdoor patio with a view of mountains in the distance, became a viral sensation during the event in April. He also had four phones, two computer monitors and a laptop on the table in front of him.

The 40-year-old Texas native said during an appearance on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football (via Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website) the picturesque setting wasn't a coincidence.

"Going into it I knew I was going to be super extra in the picture," he said. "I do think the fire—it was 100 degrees and sunny—was a bit much, but I laid four phones on the table because the NFL gave us a couple ... all the screens, I just wanted to make it as extra as possible, and it turned out good. It made for fun."

Kingsbury explained the coronavirus pandemic, which moved the draft into a virtual format, prevented the scene from being even more outlandish.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

"The NFL only allowed us to have one person at the house or I might've had some people on the float swans in the back, or a DJ, really doing it big," he said. "There's always next year, hopefully."

Kingsbury is set to enter his second season as the Cardinals' head coach. He previously filled the same role at Texas Tech for six years.

Arizona posted a 5-10-1 record during his first campaign in charge, but expectations are on the rise with second-year quarterback Kyler Murray leading a promising offense bolstered by the offseason addition of superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Related

    Kliff Kingsbury 'Appreciative to be in the NFL'

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Kliff Kingsbury 'Appreciative to be in the NFL'

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Marcus Gilbert Officially on Reserve List; Team Adds Two Free Agents

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Marcus Gilbert Officially on Reserve List; Team Adds Two Free Agents

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    High school football games in Arizona will begin Sept. 30-Oct. 3, AIA announces

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    High school football games in Arizona will begin Sept. 30-Oct. 3, AIA announces

    12news.com
    via 12news.com

    Cardinals announce signing of former Chargers WR Andre Patton

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Cardinals announce signing of former Chargers WR Andre Patton

    Jess Root
    via Cards Wire