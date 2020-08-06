Kliff Kingsbury on His House for NFL Draft: 'Knew I Was Going to Be Super Extra'

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday he purposely went over the top while setting up his house for cameras during the 2020 NFL draft.

Kingsbury's posh setup, which featured a fire pit and large windows overlooking an outdoor patio with a view of mountains in the distance, became a viral sensation during the event in April. He also had four phones, two computer monitors and a laptop on the table in front of him.

The 40-year-old Texas native said during an appearance on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football (via Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website) the picturesque setting wasn't a coincidence.

"Going into it I knew I was going to be super extra in the picture," he said. "I do think the fire—it was 100 degrees and sunny—was a bit much, but I laid four phones on the table because the NFL gave us a couple ... all the screens, I just wanted to make it as extra as possible, and it turned out good. It made for fun."

Kingsbury explained the coronavirus pandemic, which moved the draft into a virtual format, prevented the scene from being even more outlandish.

"The NFL only allowed us to have one person at the house or I might've had some people on the float swans in the back, or a DJ, really doing it big," he said. "There's always next year, hopefully."

Kingsbury is set to enter his second season as the Cardinals' head coach. He previously filled the same role at Texas Tech for six years.

Arizona posted a 5-10-1 record during his first campaign in charge, but expectations are on the rise with second-year quarterback Kyler Murray leading a promising offense bolstered by the offseason addition of superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.