Fact or Fiction: What to Believe from NFL's Early Training Camp Hype

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens selected Marquise Brown in the first round of the 2019 draft, hoping to threaten defenses with his speed. The Oklahoma product came into the league on the mend while recovering from Lisfranc surgery.

P.J. Quarrie, a trainer who works with the Ravens, thinks the team saw a lesser version of Brown because of his injury, per Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun.

"He pretty much played on one foot," Quarrie told Shaffer. "That's why all of the Ravens fans, what they saw last year of Hollywood, they didn't see the real Marquise Brown. He wasn't full speed coming out of his breaks, running full speed, stuff like that. He was still fast. Imagine what he can do full speed, healthy, for a whole season."

Brown only lined up for 51 percent of the Ravens' offensive snaps last season, indicating he played with some limitations. Now healthy, the 23-year-old can take the top off of defenses on a more frequent basis.

Furthermore, Brown bulked up from 157 to 180 pounds during the offseason. His added weight will allow him to absorb hits and handle contact from 200-pound safeties over the top. More importantly, he's maintained his quickness.

"His body understands, 'OK, I got this extra 15 on, but we know how to move with it,'" Quarrie said. "And it doesn't look like he lost one step. If anything, he's more explosive and maybe even faster at 180."

The Ravens could see more of Brown's speed and explosiveness because of his offseason training regimen. He's an electric playmaker to keep an eye on as his rapport with quarterback Lamar Jackson grows in their second year together.

