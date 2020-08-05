Philip Rivers Says Opting Out of 2020 NFL Season Would've Resulted in Retirement

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 5, 2020

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers said Wednesday that retirement isn't on his mind at the moment. 

It's a topic that has become unavoidable as the coronavirus pandemic has factored into the 2020 NFL season. The 38-year-old said he viewed opting out this year as the end of his career—and that's something he's not ready for. 

"Making that decision for me would have been making the decision to be done," Rivers said, per Mike Chappell of Fox 59. "Period. Retiring. Which is nowhere on my mind." 

Rivers added that sitting out the season wasn't even a consideration for him. 

   

