Rob Manfred: MLB 'Encouraged' by Lack of Cross-Contamination with COVID-19

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2020, file photo, Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during baseball owners meetings in Orlando, Fla. Manfred tells The Associated Press that the commissioner's office, teams and the players' association
John Raoux/Associated Press

Two MLB teams have already dealt with significant outbreaks of COVID-19, but the league believes postponing games has helped prevent further spread around the league.

Commissioner Rob Manfred explained how the league has reacted to outbreaks surrounding the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN:

"We learned from both the Marlins and the Cardinals, when you're aggressive about taking games down, and getting through that period of time until you don't have any more positive tests, there's benefits long term to keeping the season moving. We are encouraged by the fact that we've never had cross contamination from one team to another. We're hoping that the trend continues."

Both the Marlins and the Cardinals missed over a week of action because of positive coronavirus test results. With the Philadelphia Phillies also quarantining after hosting the Marlins, six teams were forced to postponed games last weekend.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

