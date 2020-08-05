Madden NFL 21 Drops Trailer and Details for New Mode 'The Yard: Underground'

Gail Burton/Associated Press

NFL Street is coming back...kinda!

EA Sports announced Wednesday that Madden NFL 21 will feature a new mode called The Yard, which will focus on backyard football. Users can already access The Yard: Underground through the Madden NFL 21 Mobile app ahead of Madden NFL 21's full launch Aug. 28.

In the mobile app, games in The Yard will be five-on-five battles. The full version will see the lineups increase to six players. Users will be able to pull off trick plays such as behind-the-back throws and double passes.

Seann Graddy, Madden NFL's executive producer, released a statement regarding the mode (via Polygon's Owen S. Good):

"We wanted to create a new way for players to express themselves and take on small-sided football in an arcade-style experience that's completely new to Madden. Players will delve into all-new gameplay on mobile and on consoles that will bring to life the backyard football that NFL players and fans grew up loving, where the rules are relaxed, and you can win with attitude."

FIFA 20 introduced something similar with Volta Football, in which gamers can leave the football pitch and move games to the street.

The Yard should offer a nice contrast to the traditional action on the gridiron in Madden NFL 21.