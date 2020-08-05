Texans Owner Janice McNair Pledges $1M Donation to Houston Rent Relief Program

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Texans owner Janice McNair pledged $1 million to go toward the $20 million Houston Rent Relief Program, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the donation as part of the effort to help those who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our objective is to help the most vulnerable," Turner said last month, via Juan Pablo Garnham of the Texas Tribune. "Our priority is to ensure quick assistance to help families avoid evictions, working alongside landlords willing to provide flexibility and compassion to keep the tenants housed."

A $20 million fund passed through city council Wednesday, featuring $15 million from the federal CARES act plus $5 million from private donations and other allocations.

As Erica Simon of ABC13 noted, undocumented immigrants are eligible to apply for the private donations.

This charity is a continuation of positive acts from the Texans, which also donated $500,000 to the Houston Food Bank and $250,000 to the Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston Meals on Wheels in March to help during those in need.

Janice McNair has been the principal owner of the Texans since 2018 after the death of her husband, Bob McNair.