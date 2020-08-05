Washington NFL Team Reveals Helmets with Numbers in Instagram Video

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2020

FedEx Field is seen in this general view prior to an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team showed off its new helmet for the 2020 NFL season.

The franchise announced in July it was adopting "Washington Football Team" as its official moniker after having ditched its previous nickname. Along with the change came new uniforms that are similar to last year's design, with one noticeable difference.

Washington replaced its helmet logo with player numbers. Here's what to expect when they take the field:

Some will argue the Washington Football Team might have stumbled upon something. The new helmets are pretty slick and set the team apart from its NFL peers.

Whatever the organization decides on its rebrand, keeping the helmet numbers might not be a bad idea.

Related

    Arians: Brady Gets 'Cussed Out' Like Every Other Player

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Arians: Brady Gets 'Cussed Out' Like Every Other Player

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Hollywood Put on 23 Pounds 💪

    Ravens WR ended last season at 157. He's now up to 180

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hollywood Put on 23 Pounds 💪

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Dolphins RB: I'm the Fastest Player 💨

    Matt Breida says he's the NFL's fastest player after his 83-yard TD run last year: 'Until someone beats me out'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dolphins RB: I'm the Fastest Player 💨

    ProFootballTalk
    via ProFootballTalk

    Carr Says He's Tired of 'Being Disrespected'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Carr Says He's Tired of 'Being Disrespected'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report