Washington NFL Team Reveals Helmets with Numbers in Instagram Video

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team showed off its new helmet for the 2020 NFL season.

The franchise announced in July it was adopting "Washington Football Team" as its official moniker after having ditched its previous nickname. Along with the change came new uniforms that are similar to last year's design, with one noticeable difference.

Washington replaced its helmet logo with player numbers. Here's what to expect when they take the field:

Some will argue the Washington Football Team might have stumbled upon something. The new helmets are pretty slick and set the team apart from its NFL peers.

Whatever the organization decides on its rebrand, keeping the helmet numbers might not be a bad idea.