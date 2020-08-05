Tom Brady Gets 'Cussed Out' Like Every Other Player, Bucs HC Bruce Arians Says

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Tom Brady has six Super Bowl titles and is widely regarded as the best quarterback in NFL history, but that doesn't mean he receives special treatment.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Brady is "just another guy" who "gets cussed out just like everybody else."

Brady is no stranger to being yelled at by his coaches, though the three-time NFL MVP isn't necessarily going to remain quiet if it happens.

During training camp last year, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't like the play Brady called and let him hear about it:

Going back even further, Brady and then-Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien had a shouting match on the sidelines during a 2011 game against the Washington Football Team.

“He kind of let me have it. I deserved it,” Brady told WEEI's Kirk and Callahan in January 2017 (h/t NBC Sports' Phil Perry). “It was kind of a dumb throw. I deserved it. I kind of chirped back, and he didn’t like it. I was kind of fiery at the time, too."

None of the verbal spats seem to have negatively impacted Brady's on-field performance. He has thrown for at least 3,500 yards and 28 touchdowns in 11 consecutive seasons.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Arians will be hoping Brady's success with the Patriots translates to Tampa Bay. The Bucs are hoping to make the playoffs this year for the first time since 2007.