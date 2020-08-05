Ravens' Marquise Brown Says He Gained 23 Pounds After Rookie Season, Weighs 180

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens receiver Marquise Brown has bulked up heading into his second season in the NFL.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Brown has added 23 pounds over the offseason, jumping from 157 pounds at the end of last year to 180 pounds now.

The 23-year-old showcased his playmaking ability as a rookie last year, totaling 46 catches for 584 yards and seven touchdowns. The only downside was injuries, which held him out of two games and limited him at times, and he required surgery in the offseason.

He has spent the offseason improving his body, and the coaching staff took notice.

"All of us to a man we're saying, wow, once Hollywood has a real offseason, that's going to be something," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said in June, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "I really think he's had a great offseason physically."

The added weight could make him more dangerous in 2020, and he appears to no longer be the lightest player on the Ravens roster (cornerback Anthony Averett is listed at 178 pounds).