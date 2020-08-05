NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Is Le'Veon Bell in for a Bounce-Back Season?

1 of 10

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase did not want the team to sign running back Le'Veon Bell last offseason.

But management handed the former Pittsburgh Steelers superstar a four-year, $52.5 million contract anyway—a deal that failed to pay dividends when Bell averaged an AFC-worst 3.2 yards per carry during an abysmal season in which the Jets posted another losing record.

But Wednesday at camp, Gase sang Bell's praises.

According to Eric Allen of the team's official website, Gase told the media the 28-year-old is "extremely motivated" and in "phenomenal shape."

"He's been working extremely hard," said Gase, per Allen, "and he looks really good."

Does that mean Bell is in for a bounce-back season? Words from Gase might not be enough to convince those who saw him struggle after he received more than 400 touches in 2017 before sitting out the 2018 campaign because of a contract dispute. He's not young in running back terms, and he certainly burned some tread off his tires during a five-year run as a workhorse in Pittsburgh.

Still, an argument could be made that he reacclimatized to the game in 2019. It's not as though he received tremendous support from the offense, and he was banged up as well. Now, the offensive line has been revamped, and this praise from Gase comes on the heels of a report from Connor Hughes of The Athletic that Bell was training hard during the offseason.

From a fantasy perspective, that might be enough to make Bell a value add on draft night.