B/R Fantasy Football Roundtable: Staff Answers Biggest Questions for 2020

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Gary Davenport, NFL Analyst

It seems ridiculous to call a two-time Super Bowl champion and likely first-ballot Hall of Famer a fantasy "sleeper." But Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is coming off draft boards outside the top 15 at the position and late in the 11th round of 12-team leagues on average.

Two years ago, Roethlisberger threw for an NFL-high 5,129 passing yards and finished as the fantasy runner-up to Patrick Mahomes. He's the poster dude for waiting to draft a fantasy quarterback in 2020.

Tyler Dunne, NFL Features Lead Writer

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. OK, so he's not much of a sleeper after embarrassing the Packers in the NFC title game, but it's easy to forget about those 49ers backs who cycle in and out so much. If Mostert is ever in, though, he should be penciled in as an RB1. With that coach, that line and that running style, he's close to unstoppable.

Brad Gagnon, NFL Analyst

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant. Fant and Drew Lock established some nice chemistry down the stretch in 2019. I think he'll be his top target frequently in 2020.

Matt Miller, NFL Draft Lead Writer

I really thought Kyler Murray was my sleeper, and then I saw how high he was ranked by fantasy experts! Instead, I'm targeting Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers as an RB2 candidate. He'll have a big chance to see plenty of touches in the Rams offense and was one of my top running backs in the 2020 draft class.

Brent Sobleski, NFL Analyst

Every year, a running back not selected atop his position class surprises. Last season, Miles Sanders was outstanding. Two years ago, Nick Chubb looked as good as Saquon Barkley. Kareem Hunt and Alvin Kamara took the NFL by storm in 2017.

Eleven different running backs heard their names called this year before the Los Angeles Chargers chose Joshua Kelley in the fourth round. Kelley can immediately step in and fill some of the void left by Melvin Gordon. The rookie's low center of gravity and the ability to work through contact should make him very effective, and at worst, he'll be a good handcuff for Austin Ekeler.