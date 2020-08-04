Report: Penn State's Micah Parsons to Opt Out of 2020 Season, Prep for NFL Draft

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

One of college football's brightest stars is reportedly opting out of the 2020 college football season.

Penn State junior linebacker Micah Parsons, whom some analysts consider as a top-10 2021 NFL draft prospect, will not be playing for the Nittany Lions this year, per Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports:

"Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is expected to opt out of the 2020 college football season and declare for the 2021 NFL draft, sources told Yahoo Sports on Tuesday night.

"Parsons is expected to make the decision official Wednesday morning. Penn State had a team meeting Tuesday night, and multiple people close to the program are expecting him to leave barring a last-minute change of heart."

Parsons was a consensus All-American last year with 109 tackles, five sacks, five pass deflections and four forced fumbles during his true sophomore season. Penn State finished 11-2 overall and ended the year with a Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report ranked Parsons sixth on his early 2021 NFL draft big board.

Pro Football Focus notably has the off-ball linebacker ranked as its top defender in the 2021 draft prospect class.

Parsons isn't the only college football star to have opted out of playing, as Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman did so as well.

Amid his announcement, the All-Big Ten first-teamer and AP Third-Team All-America member also declared for the 2021 NFL draft. Parsons hasn't declared for the 2021 NFL draft or announced his intentions officially as of yet.

Penn State will now have to figure out a backup plan in lieu of losing Parsons. Charlie Katshir was listed as Parsons' backup on the spring depth chart, per Will Pegler of Onward State.

Katshir, who is entering his redshirt sophomore season, appeared in all 12 games and amassed five tackles and a forced fumble in limited action.

The Nittany Lions' season is scheduled to begin Sept. 26 against Northwestern to kick off an adjusted conference-only slate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.