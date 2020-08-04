49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Says He Wasn't Worried About Tom Brady Contract Rumors

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warm up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Jimmy Garoppolo knows what it is like to sit behind Tom Brady from his time with the New England Patriots, but he wasn't worried about the same situation becoming a reality on the San Francisco 49ers.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN noted the Niners held "brief internal conversations" about signing Brady this offseason before the all-time great joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent.

"When all that was going on, you hear about it and things like that," Garoppolo said Tuesday. "But I really wasn't too worried. I'm always confident in my play. I know what I put out there (last) season and everything like that. It's all about being confident. It's just part of the business. I've seen both sides of it, so I've been there."

             

