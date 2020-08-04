2020 Madrid Open Canceled Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

There will be no Madrid Open in 2020.

The WTA and ATP released a joint statement explaining the decision to cancel this year's tournament was "taken in line with local authorities due to health and safety concerns" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement recognized the efforts of organizers who were behind attempts to hold the tournament and said, "Both tours are assessing updates to the 2020 provisional calendars in regards to events following the U.S. Open, and an update will be published in due course."

