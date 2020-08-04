2020 Madrid Open Canceled Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2020

Karolina Pliskova, left, from Czech Republic returns a ball from Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova during a Madrid Open tennis tournament semifinal match in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 11, 2018. Kvitova won 7-6, 6-3. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco/Associated Press

There will be no Madrid Open in 2020.

The WTA and ATP released a joint statement explaining the decision to cancel this year's tournament was "taken in line with local authorities due to health and safety concerns" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement recognized the efforts of organizers who were behind attempts to hold the tournament and said, "Both tours are assessing updates to the 2020 provisional calendars in regards to events following the U.S. Open, and an update will be published in due course."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    2020 Madrid Open Canceled Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    2020 Madrid Open Canceled Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Nadal Won't Play US Open

    Rafael Nadal will not defend his title in New York this year due to concerns related to the coronavirus

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Nadal Won't Play US Open

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Madrid Open Canceled

    The WTA and ATP have canceled the 2020 Mutua Madrid Open due to health concerns related to the coronavirus

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Madrid Open Canceled

    ATP Tour
    via ATP Tour

    New York Empire Beat Chicago Smash to Win 2020 World TeamTennis Final

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    New York Empire Beat Chicago Smash to Win 2020 World TeamTennis Final

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report