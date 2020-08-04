49ers Rumors: Ezekiel Ansah, Dion Jordan Visiting SF Ahead of Training Camp

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly hosting edge-rushers Ezekiel "Ziggy" Ansah and Dion Jordan on free-agent visits ahead of the 2020 season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday.

Ansah recorded 2.5 sacks across 11 appearances for the Seattle Seahawks last season. He'd spent the previous six years with the Detroit Lions, who selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2013 draft.

The 31-year-old Ghana native posted a career-high 14.5 sacks with the Lions in 2015 en route to his only Pro Bowl selection. His 50.5 sacks since 2013 are tied for 22nd in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference.

Jordan has struggled to reach expectations since the Miami Dolphins took him with the third pick in the 2013 draft. He's recorded just 10.5 sacks in 50 appearances for the Dolphins, Seahawks and Raiders. He missed the entire 2015 season through suspension and didn't play in 2016.

The 30-year-old University of Oregon product also received a 10-game ban for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy for his use of Adderall.

"I feel like I never lost the confidence in my ability to play this game," Jordan told reporters in December. "But it's just like a classroom. If you're not in the classroom, you'll get a failing grade."

The Niners already feature a strong group of edge players, led by Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Arik Armstead and Kwon Alexander, but the interest in Ansah and Jordan shows they're trying to add depth before the 2020 campaign gets underway.

San Francisco ranked fifth in the NFL with 48 sacks in 2019.

The 49ers are scheduled to open the regular season Sept. 13 against the Arizona Cardinals.