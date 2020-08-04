Fantasy Football 2020: Top-50 Player Rankings and 4-Round 12-Team Mock Draft

Fantasy Football 2020: Top-50 Player Rankings and 4-Round 12-Team Mock DraftAugust 4, 2020
August has finally arrived. This typically means that the NFL preseason is about to begin, but that isn't the case this year. However, football fans still have the fantasy draft season to provide some sense of normalcy ahead of the 2020 regular season.
Draft season is also going to provide a challenge for fantasy managers. With no preseason with which to evaluate players and their roles, draft orders will have to be based on past production, training camp reports and a little good old-fashioned guesswork.
Proper preparation is key to any successful fantasy draft, of course, and more so at the top. It's nice to land elite fantasy performers in the first few rounds, but it's even more important to avoid complete busts.
With this in mind, here's a look at the latest draft rankings and a four-round mock draft. Both the rankings and the mock are based on a point-per-reception scoring.
Fantasy Top 50
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
3. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
4. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
6. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
8. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
9. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
10. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
11. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
13. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
14. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
15. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
16. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
17. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
18. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
21. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
22. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
23. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
24. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
25. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
26. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
27. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
28. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
29. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
30. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
31. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
32. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
33. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
34. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
36. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
37. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
38. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
39. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
40. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
41. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
42. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
43. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
44. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
45. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
46. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
47. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
48. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
49. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
50. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
4-Round Mock Draft
Round 1
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
3. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
6. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
7. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
8. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
9. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
10. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
11. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
12. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
Round 2
13. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
14. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
15. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
16. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
17. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
18. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
19. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
21. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
22. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
23. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
24. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
25. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
27. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
28. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
29. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
30. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
31. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
32. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
33. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
34. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
35. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
36. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Round 4
37. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
38. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos
39. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
40. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
41. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
42. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
43. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
44. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
45. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
46. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets
47. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
48. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans
1st-Round Breakdown
This mock kicks off with Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. Seeing as how McCaffrey is coming off a season with nearly 2,400 combined scrimmage yards, many real-world drafts will as well.
Not only does McCaffrey carry a ton of fantasy upside, but he is also a relatively safe selection. While he may not be back in the 2,000-yard club this season, he's a PPR machine who has had at least 80 receptions in each of his three seasons.
The second pick here is used on New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, another back who combines tremendous upside with reliability. Though he did miss some time because of injury in 2019, Barkley has topped 1,000 rushing yards in both of his NFL campaigns and has 143 receptions in two years.
New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas comes off the board next, which is a nod to the PPR nature of this draft. Thomas, who had 149 receptions in 2019, is as safe a receiver prospect as can be found in fantasy. He's the clear-cut No. 1 target for Drew Brees and the Saints and a virtual lock for 100 catches if healthy in 2020.
Things get a little less uncertain following the top three, though we still have some high-floor prospects. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is a high-volume back who is worthy of the fourth pick. However, he saw a dip in yardage production last year—he still had an incredible 1,777 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns—due in part to the emergence of rookie back Tony Pollard.
Elliott is highly unlikely to be a bust, though the risk of Pollard further cutting into his workload is real.
New Orleans Saints back Alvin Kamara also saw a dip in production last season, while Minnesota Vikings runner Dalvin Cook is a potential injury risk, as he's missed time in each of his pro seasons. On the bright side, Cook no longer appears to be a holdout risk, as he has reported to camp.
Like Thomas, Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams is a clear No. 1 target. The lack of an established No. 2 receiver—particularly in the wake of Devin Funchess opting out of the 2020 season—only boosts Adams' fantasy potential. The Packers don't appear interested in adding to the receiver room either.
"I wouldn't say we're any more active than we ever have been in looking for help at any position,'" general manager Brian Gutekunst said, per the Associated Press' Steve Megargee.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is not necessarily a No. 1 target—tight end Travis Kelce is often the first look—but he possesses tremendous big-play potential.
Derrick Henry, who goes a spot ahead of Hill, is the centerpiece of the Tennessee Titans offense and the reigning NFL rushing leader.
Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones is always among the league's top wideouts and is always a safe choice in Round 1. Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb are workhorse starters for the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, respectively, though Chubb could lose some significant PPR value because of Kareem Hunt.
Chubb, though, finished just behind Henry in rushing last season with 1,494 yards and rounds out a relatively bust-free first round.
