NFL Teams Ready to Take Huge Leaps in 2020

Associated Press

2019 record: 6-10

With the spotlight on quarterback Baker Mayfield following his disappointing second season, the Cleveland Browns strengthened the team and coaching staff.

Like former lead skipper Freddie Kitchens in 2019, Kevin Stefanski will take on an NFL head-coaching role for the first time.

Unlike his predecessor, Stefanski had called plays for a full season and led a top-10 scoring offense before getting the job.

If the former Vikings coordinator brings some of his offensive concepts from Minnesota, Mayfield will have a complementary rushing offense capable of controlling games at the line of scrimmage. The QB is also set up to roll out on bootlegs against defenses that overcommit to stopping the ground attack.

He'll have running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, who can do everything Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison did for Stefanski in 2019 as ball-carriers and pass-catchers out of the backfield.

Hunt has been tuned into the wide receiver meetings this offseason, per Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram. He can mimic the ground attack in the short passing game to help Chubb when the Browns face stout defensive fronts.

Cleveland revamped its offensive line, in part by drafting Jedrick Wills Jr. at No. 10 in April. He's an athletic tackle who's fluid in motion and uses his hands to seal blocks with the power to put defenders on the ground.

The Alabama product will clear space for ball-carriers and give Mayfield ample time to find Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry (when he returns from a hip injury), new tight end Austin Hooper and David Njoku downfield.

On the opposite side of the line, free-agent acquisition Jack Conklin is a quality run-blocking tackle who can spring running backs in the open field. He did a good job of creating lanes for 2019 rushing champion Derrick Henry while with the Tennessee Titans.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods' unit just needs a decent year to support the offense. Cleveland finished with seventh-ranked pass defense in 2019. If Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi, Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon tighten up in the trenches to improve the team's 30th-ranked run defense, the Browns will have a case for a 10-win season.