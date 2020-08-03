Raiders Trade Rumors: P.J. Hall Dealt to Vikings for Conditional 2021 Draft Pick

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2020

Members of a laborers union affix a Raiders logo to a truck, Monday, March 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. NFL team owners approved the move of the Raiders to Las Vegas in a vote at an NFL football annual meeting in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly are trading P.J. Hall to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The Raiders had planned on releasing Hall before agreeing to the deal with Minnesota. 

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    No Fans at Raiders Games

    Raiders announce they’ll play their first season in Las Vegas without any fans

    Las Vegas Raiders logo
    Las Vegas Raiders

    No Fans at Raiders Games

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    LaFleur's Actions Speak Louder Than His Words

    B/R on what it all means for Aaron Rodgers' future with the Packers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    LaFleur's Actions Speak Louder Than His Words

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Odell Won’t Opt Out

    OBJ’s interview criticizing NFL that published today was done two weeks before he saw how safe Browns facility was

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Odell Won’t Opt Out

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    OBJ: NFL Should Cancel Season

    Odell says owners don’t see players ‘as human’ amid pandemic: ‘It doesn’t make sense why we’re trying to do this’ (WSJ)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    OBJ: NFL Should Cancel Season

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report