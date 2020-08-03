Raiders Trade Rumors: P.J. Hall Dealt to Vikings for Conditional 2021 Draft Pick

John Locher/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly are trading P.J. Hall to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Raiders had planned on releasing Hall before agreeing to the deal with Minnesota.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.