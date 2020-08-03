Raiders Trade Rumors: P.J. Hall Dealt to Vikings for Conditional 2021 Draft Pick

Raiders Trade Rumors: P.J. Hall Dealt to Vikings for Conditional 2021 Draft PickAugust 3, 2020
John Locher/Associated Press
The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly are trading P.J. Hall to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The Raiders had planned on releasing Hall before agreeing to the deal with Minnesota.
