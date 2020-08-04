1 Flaw Every MLB Team Needs to Address at 2020 Trade Deadline

2 of 6

Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs look like contenders in the National League Central, which should temporarily quiet any trade talk surrounding third baseman Kris Bryant. Instead, the Cubbies figure to be buyers at the deadline, and there's one obvious area for improvement: the bullpen.

Entering play Monday, Cubs relievers ranked last in baseball with an 8.07 ERA. After last season's dreadful showing, closer Craig Kimbrel has coughed up four earned runs with four walks and zero strikeouts in 1.1 innings. Supporting arms such as Jeremy Jeffress and Rowan Wick aren't enough to pick up the slack. If Chicago wants to win a tough division and make a serious postseason push, it needs relief help.

Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have gotten off to a bumpy start, due in part to their pen. Reds relievers ranked 29th with a 6.91 ERA, and closer Raisel Iglesias sports an 8.10 ERA in three appearances.

There's talent in this group. Setup man Pedro Strop is unscored upon in the early going, and rookie Tejay Antone has impressed in 4.1 innings, though he may be ticketed for the starting rotation.

The Reds can hope for internal improvement, but they may also need to go looking for help.

Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have been one of the early surprises with a 6-2 start. Their offense has produced, with shortstop Trevor Story leading the way. Their starting pitching, behind Jon Gray and German Marquez, has been excellent.

There could be trouble brewing in the bullpen, however. Closer Wade Davis is on the injured list with a shoulder strain, and fellow late-inning reliever Scott Oberg is out for the season with blood clots in his right arm.

A club that plays its home games at mile-high altitude needs all the arms it can get, and Colorado should add a reliever or two if it hopes to keep its good start going.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have played just three games because of COVID-19 protocols, so it's tough to know where they stand in the competitive NL East. If we're drawing conclusions from a very small sample, they will join the list of clubs shopping for relievers.

Closer Hector Neris and fellow relievers Trevor Kelley, Tommy Hunter, Deolis Guerra and Austin Davis were unscored upon in their appearances, so it may simply be too early to draw conclusions.

But the pen was suspect coming into the season, and it didn't exactly erase those worries by allowing eight earned runs in 11.2 innings to start 2020.

San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres bullpen was supposed to be a strength this season, and it still might be. But amid all the good things that have accompanied the Pads' 6-4 start, the pen has wobbled.

Drew Pomeranz and Pierce Johnson have combined for 7.1 scoreless frames, which is the good news. But All-Star closer Kirby Yates has struggled mightily, allowing four walks and four earned runs in three appearances.

This might sort itself out. Yates finished ninth in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2019, after all. But with the rest of the roster looking playoff-quality, the Friars could add to an area they probably didn't think they'd have to improve.

Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers lost two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to a shoulder injury that will keep him out for weeks and possibly longer. Their offense has sputtered out of the gate with a .644 OPS.

It could already be time for the Rangers to throw in the towel and add themselves to the list of sellers. If they want to compete, which they seemed capable of doing entering the season, they could improve all over. But we'll focus on the bullpen, as the Rangers rank 24th with a 5.67 ERA.

Edinson Volquez has looked solid in three appearances, but key relievers such as Jesse Chavez have been uneven. Will the Rangers dip into their No. 21-ranked farm system and try to make a run or toss in the towel? The next couple of weeks will tell the tale.