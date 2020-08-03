Odell Beckham Jr. Said NFL Should Cancel Season: Owners 'Don't See Us as Human'

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. does not believe the NFL should hold the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Lane Florsheim of the Wall Street Journal, the Cleveland Browns wideout said he feels the campaign is only being held for monetary reasons and that the league's owners don't see the players as human:

"Obviously with everything that's going on, it doesn't make sense why we're trying to do this. I can understand basketball was already in the playoffs. Five-on-five basketball in an arena is going to be more intense than regular-season games. Hooping is different than playing an eleven-on-eleven contact sport where there's 80 people in a locker room. We're not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward? It's obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there's always been this—and I hate saying it like that—but the owners' [attitude is], 'Oh we own you guys,' and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don't see us as human. I just feel like the season shouldn't happen and I'm prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn't mind not having it."

