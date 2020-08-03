Saints' Cameron Jordan: Tom Brady's Bucs 'Fighting for 2nd Place' in NFC South

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2020

Cameron Jordan, of the New Orleans Saints, attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (Jeff Lewis/AP Images for NFL)
Jeff Lewis/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have added Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski this offseason, but that's not intimidating the defending NFC South champion New Orleans Saints.

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan appeared on Good Morning Football on Monday and said the Bucs are competing for second place in the division.

"I do know we have to step up our game—we've got to elevate," Jordan said (via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times). He continued:

"They've got the second-greatest quarterback of all-time, right behind Drew Brees, and now we've got a head-to-head two times a year.

"We've got our work cut out for us, and then they have an addition, you bring in Rob Gronkowski and LeSean McCoy, you already had two 1,000-yard receivers in [Chris] Godwin and Mike Evans. This is a team that's fighting for second place."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Cam Jordan Trash Talks Brady

    Saints DE got the trash talk going on Tom Brady’s birthday: ‘This is a team that’s fighting for second place’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cam Jordan Trash Talks Brady

    Nfl
    via Nfl

    Fantasy Football Mock Draft 📝

    Draft season has started. @GDavenport reveals his mock to help you prepare for the 2020 season 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Football Mock Draft 📝

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Lamar Tired of Playoff Losses

    The MVP on his 0-2 record in the postseason: ‘I’m tired of going home’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lamar Tired of Playoff Losses

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    The Rock Buys XFL for $15M 🤑

    Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson just saved the XFL from bankruptcy (Sportico)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Rock Buys XFL for $15M 🤑

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report