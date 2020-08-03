Saints' Cameron Jordan: Tom Brady's Bucs 'Fighting for 2nd Place' in NFC South

Jeff Lewis/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have added Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski this offseason, but that's not intimidating the defending NFC South champion New Orleans Saints.

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan appeared on Good Morning Football on Monday and said the Bucs are competing for second place in the division.

"I do know we have to step up our game—we've got to elevate," Jordan said (via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times). He continued:

"They've got the second-greatest quarterback of all-time, right behind Drew Brees, and now we've got a head-to-head two times a year.

"We've got our work cut out for us, and then they have an addition, you bring in Rob Gronkowski and LeSean McCoy, you already had two 1,000-yard receivers in [Chris] Godwin and Mike Evans. This is a team that's fighting for second place."

